Accused in stone pelting case arrested

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city police finally arrested an accused in a stone pelting on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Memantha Siddham road show at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on April 13. Police registered a case against one Vemula Satish, a minor, as the A-1 in the case, in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and party Central constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivas Rao sustained injuries.

Task Force teams investigated the case and arrested Satish at RR Pet on April 17 and he was produced in the court on Thursday. He was sent to 14 days judicial remand. Basing on the complaint lodged by Vijayawada West constituency MLA Velampalli Srinivas, the Ajit Singh Nagar police booked an attempt to murder case under Section 307 of IPC on Vemula Satish, a resident of Vaddera Colony, which is adjacent to Daba Kotlu Centre in Ajit Singh Nagar. The CM conducted the road show and the bus passed via main road in Ajit Singh Nagar on April 13 night. There was no power on the main road as the energy department cut off power supply to check mishaps and the police stated that it was a normal protocol during events like road shows.

The police said Vemula Satish pelted stone at CM Jagan with a view to kill him. The CM sustained injury on the forehead and later continued the road show. Basing on the mobile call data of the accused Satish and verification of CC footage and enquiring with 12 witnesses, the police arrested Satish.

Task Force police picked up nearly 50 persons, including some minors from Vaddera Colony for questioning and finally arrested one accused on Thursday. The police announced that they questioned 12 witnesses before arresting the accused Satish.