The voice of Annamacharya Keerthanas falls silent

Tirupati: Renowned composer and TTD Asthana Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (76), a pioneer in rendering Annamacharya Sankeerthanas, passed away on Sunday evening following a cardiac arrest.

Immersed in the world of music throughout his life, he carved an unparalleled legacy in classical music. Even at 76, Balakrishna Prasad remained active, performing regularly at the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva in Tirumala on the third Friday of every month and at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Unjal Seva in Tiruchanur on the fourth Friday. His last performance for the TTD was on February 28, and just days before his passing, he sang at the Yadadri temple in Hyderabad.

He is survived by his wife, Radha, and two sons, GS Pavana Kumar and GVN Anila Kumar, who are currently in the USA and are expected to return by Monday night.

A prolific Vaggeyakara, Balakrishna Prasad composed over 400 Keerthanas in classical music and held more than 5,000 concerts exclusively on Annamacharya Keerthanas. His contributions to music literature include several books with notations, such as ‘Anjaneya Krithi Manimala’, ‘Sri Ganesh Krithi Manimala’, and ‘Navagrahadi Krithi Manimala’, along with 12 publications for TTD featuring Annamayya Keerthanas.

He also published two volumes of ‘Annamayya Sankeerthana Sanjeevi’ and tuned over 1,000 Sankeertanas.

In recognition of his contributions, Balakrishna Prasad was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in February 2023 by the President of India. Through TTD’s two-year scholarship programme, he trained over 50 students, ensuring the continuation of the rich tradition of Annamayya Sankeerthanas. His performances were known to mesmerise audiences, bringing alive the devotion and essence of Annamacharya’s compositions. His voice, resonating across Tirumala, became an integral part of the temple’s spiritual atmosphere.

Though Annamacharya passed away in 1503, his legacy endures through singers like Balakrishna Prasad, who played a pivotal role in propagating his works. His demise has left an irreplaceable void in the classical music world.

Former TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy visited Balakrishna Prasad’s residence in Tirupati to pay his respects, remarking that the maestro’s voice infused Annamacharya Sankeertanas with the fragrance of ‘Sougandhika pushpa parimalam, making his loss deeply felt in the world of devotional music.

CITU state vice president Kandarapu Murali also condoled the death of the legendary singer. He recalled the services rendered by Balakrishna Prasad to the TTD and felt that no one can replace his place in the Annamacharya music world.