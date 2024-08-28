Theft of hens: Aged man meets SP as SHO fails to register case

Srikakulam: An aged and physically challenged person failed to get relief from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarubujjili police station and approached district SP on Tuesday at Srikakulam.



According to details, one Pyla Madavayya of Kovilam village was involved in rearing and selling of country hens at his village to eke out livelihood.

Some unknown persons committed theft of his hens and he lodged a complaint with Sarubujjili police.

But the SHO failed to register a case and provide relief to the aged and physically challenged person.

Unable to digest the injustice meted out to him and the negligence of the SHO, the aged man went to the district police office (DPO) and explained his problems to the SP KV Maheswara Reddy.

The SP enquired on the matter with the Sarubujjili police and directed them to do justice to the victim.