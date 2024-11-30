Their ‘passion’ for vines, flowers reaps benefits!

Visakhapatnam: A seed sown four years back by T Vijaya Lakshmi and her husband T V Subba Rao has reaped immense benefits.

Their residence at NGGO’s Colony, Murali Nagar, is a haven for climbing vines of passionfruit, speckled with its striking purple flowers that emanate a sweet aroma.

A couple of years back, when their son brought the passionfruit from Sri Lanka during a trip, the couple casually decided to sow the seed of the fruit after consuming it. “Today, we get not less than 2,000 fruits from the climbing vines every year. All we did is to lend support to the vines in our terrace,” the couple says.

The fruit, flowering tropical vine, which is staple in South America, Australia and parts of New Zealand grows well in warm weather conditions. “The plant requires good sunlight and with little structural support to its vine, it grows well even in containers. At present, we have three passionfruit plants that give yields every three to four months,” Subba Rao explains.

Along with the structure support and regular watering, Subba Rao, says that they keep replenishing the plants feeding them with organic ‘jeevamrutham’ and diluted banana pulp soaked in jaggery syrup at regular intervals which eventually aid in improving the soil structure.

Earlier, Subba Rao says that their terrace was filled with a number of fruit-bearing trees and vegetable plants, including figs, chikoos, guavas, oranges, pomegranates and apple bears along with ridge gourd. “But now, we confine to a limited variety for hassle-free maintenance,” he reasons.

Rich in antioxidants, the nutritionists mention that the passionfruit pulp consists of a good amount of vitamins A and C, dietary fibre that is not just gut-friendly but also aids in reducing inflammation.