There's no shortcut to success

High Court judges Praveen Kumar, ChManavendranath Roy, Ch Ravi paying floral tributes to Ramamohan Rao in Vizianagaram on Sundays

Vizianagaram: AP High Court, Justice Praveen Kumar on Sunday said that there is no shortcut for success and only commitment and hard work would fetch success. He advised to young advocates to follow the path of seniors and gain professional knowledge and reach higher positions. He participated in a programme organised at district court.

Praveen Kumar advised to the bar association to guide the young professionals to fulfil the dreams and aims of late senior advocate G.Rammohan Rao of this district. Justice ChManavendranath lauded the services G.Ramamohan Rao. Later, High Court judges TRajasekhara Rao, ChRavi and others have paid tribute to G Ramamohan Rao. District judge C Kalyan Chakravarthi, SP MDeepika Patil and others were present.

