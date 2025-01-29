Thick fog worries horticulture farmers

Srikakulam: Thick Fog falling during night and morning hours for the last four days is causing concern among farmers as they are worried over loss of horticulture crops like mango, cashew during the current season.

Dense fog is being experienced from midnight to till morning for the last four days in several parts of the district. The fog is seen in Srikakulam, Gara, Narasannapeta, Ponduru, Amadalavalasa, Etcherla, Laveru, Ranastalam, G.Sigadam, Palasa, Tekkali, Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa and other mandals across the district.

During the current season, horticulture crops like mango, cashew, irrigated dry crops like black gram, green gram and red gram and other varieties of pulses are being cultivated in the district. All these crops are at flowering stage and the thick fog is posing a threat to these crops as the flowers are affected due to lack of sunlight during morning hours. For the horticulture crops, morning sunlight is essential for growing and to give good yields. The farmers are unhappy as the adverse climate is damaging their crops but the officials concerned are yet to provide proper suggestions to overcome the trouble posed by the climate.