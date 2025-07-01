Thirupathi secures silver at badminton championship

Amaravati: Badminton star, Rushendra Thirupathi, first-year BBA student of SRM-AP, clinched the silver medal in the Men’s Singles category at the Yonex-Sunrise 11th Telangana State Senior Badminton Championship 2025. Hailing from the state of Telangana, Rushendra’s dedication, discipline and relentless efforts have forged his name in the charts of successful champions in the field of Badminton.

Previously, Rushendra secured gold at the Yonex-Sunrise 46th Junior National Badminton Championships 2023 at Bengaluru and a bronze medal in the NMDC Telangana International Challenge in 2024. After a six-month break, Rushendra returned to the courts with zeal and passion and triumphed through the championship, competing with 142 athletes, placing second after a fierce final match.

After a well-awaited victory, Rushendra expressed his gratitude to his coaches, trainers, and team, who supported him during his time off. Director of Sports, Anup Singh Suryavanshi, applauded his remarkable achievement and congratulated the silver medallist.

Prof Ch Satish Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, appreciated the student. He quoted, “Achievements like this make the university proud and motivates the trainers and coaching team to put in their extra efforts to prepare students for such events”

Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor of SRM-AP, also expressed his appreciation for Rushendra, stating that the accomplishments of the rising sports star reflect the university’s spirit—ambitious and unstoppable.