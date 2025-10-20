This Diwali, fireworks cost a bomb!

Visakhapatnam: Compared to the previous year, firecrackers have become costlier this time. The festival of lights gains larger significance at households where children come together to celebrate. Irrespective of the community and religion, people from across sections celebrate Diwali in the world.

The sale of fireworks commenced on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. The district administration granted permission to set up stalls for the purpose at various places, including Andhra University Grounds, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Sheelanagar, Gajuwaka, Malkapuram and other areas. Last year, those who visited the shops to buy fireworks returned disappointed as they could only get a small pack of stock for Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

With the price of the firecrackers becoming even costlier this time, people have to shell out at least Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 to buy a minimum quantity of cracker sets. With weather conditions being favourable, the sale of fireworks is likely to go up further. Earlier, anxiety used to grip revellers as it rained a couple of days before Diwali. But with an indication of clear skies, revellers heave a sigh of relief as they could invest more in fireworks.

Observing the shift in shopping trend, P Sathi Babu, a firecracker vendor, says, “Earlier, people used to select single products from the counters. However, the gift hamper trend has seen a surge in recent years. With assorted varieties packed in a single box, it has become handy and quite convenient for the people to bring home such boxes or gift someone during the season.”

As gift hamper packages are generally dominated by noise-emanating fireworks like rockets, atom bombs, sky shots and the most popular ‘Lakshmi’ bombs, those who wish to celebrate a low-decibel festival prefer to pick up single products from the stalls.

Owing to unfavourable weather conditions, 70 per cent to 80 per cent of people make purchases on the festival day itself, observes Gopi, another fireworks vendor at Gopalapatnam. “But this year, the fireworks shopping commenced two days before the festival,” he informs.

Along with licensed firework stalls, several unauthorised vendors try to make a deal during the season by setting up makeshift stalls and selling unbranded products through pushcarts. However, the city police are being watchful over such unauthorised sale of firecrackers in order to ensure a hassle-free celebration of the Festival of Lights.

Based on the directions of the City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi, special drives have been carried out across various places in the city. Following the raids, unauthorised stock points were identified, stocks seized and those selling them were taken to task. Given the demand for the products, the cost of fireworks is likely to go up further. But what turns out to be surprising is that despite a 20-25 per cent surge in the fireworks’ cost, the stalls set up in the city witness a brisk business.