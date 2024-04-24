This poll will end 5 years of ‘demonic rule’, says Pawan

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan said that the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance is going to win this election overwhelmingly, putting an end to five years of ‘demonic’ rule of YSRCP. He said that these elections will give freedom to the state, which has been witnessing anarchy for the last five years. This is a crucial election for future generations as well, he added.

Pawan Kalyan filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer at Pithapuram mandal parishad office on Tuesday as candidate for Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Thousands of Pawan's fans and workers of three parties gathered from his residence in Chebrolu and left in a procession. They reached Pithapuram via the national highway from Gollaprolu. Locals expressed solidarity with him by standing on the roofs of houses in different areas. Activists of alliance parties and fans followed Pawan's rally in thousands on bikes. Pawan's rally occupied for about two kilometre on the highway.

He said that even though the Jana Sena Party has become stronger in the ground level in the last 10 years, it has made sacrifices for the interests of the state and is contesting with the NDA alliance. Due to the alliance, they could not field candidates in about 30-40 constituencies, he said, depriving the chance to contest for many strong leaders. Pawan said Pithapuram TDP in-charge S V S N Varma is a strong leader but as part of the alliance, he sacrificed the Pithapuram seat for him.

The JSP chief felt that this sacrifice would serve the interests of the state. He requested people to elect Tangella Uday Srinivas as Kakinada MP.

He said that Uday Srinivas, the founder of Tea Time, has provided employment to thousands of people. As he is fluent in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Tamil, he will be able to give a strong voice to the public on important issues in Parliament, he said.

In response to a question, he said that there is no problem in delivering pensions to the homes of the beneficiaries on the first day of May. He said that the pension will be stopped only if the chief secretary or the government wants to stop it and do politics.

He asked the people to bless the alliance of

TDP-JSP-BJP for coming forward unitedly to solve public problems and rebuild the state.