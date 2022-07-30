Visakhapatnam: This Sravana masam, women get creative as they celebrate tholi (first) Sravana Sukravaram with thematic crafts to appease Goddess Lakshmi and endow them with 'varam' (boon).

Sravana masam is considered an auspicious month and women in traditional households get busy in performing puja rituals, especially on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Celebration of Varalakshmi Vratam forms a significant part of the month. Every year, it is celebrated during Sravana masam on the second Friday before poornima (full moon).

Adding a tinge of creativity, many try to bring home thematic dolls during the vratam. "The festival that we celebrate often takes an artistic format as we display a set of dolls depending on the occasion. There is a need to take the tradition forward and pass it on to the next generation. The best way to do it is through the display of dolls," explains Padmaja Pusapati, an advocate residing at Yendada.

At her residence, there are sets of dolls that depict a wedding ceremony, 'Krishnashtami', Godha Devi kalyanam, Sankranti amid a rural setting, Gruhapravesam (house-warming ceremony) and Sravana Lakshmi. "Each concept narrates a story. And it is an effective medium to make the younger generation follow suit," reasons Padmaja.

Festival season is the most sought-after time for Saritha of Varam Art and Craft, a home-run venture, as the orders for customised dolls trickle in for the entrepreneur. "People ask for sets of Ashta Lakshmi and medium-sized Goddess Lakshmi with braided hair and the decor. The demand for the dolls has seen a huge rise with each passing year," observes Saritha, who is into the eco-friendly doll-making venture since 2014.

Sharing the significance of the month with The Hans India, Dhurjeti Sarvamangala, a homemaker, said, "The rituals followed during the month are to appease Goddess Lakshmi and usher in health, prosperity and wealth in our life. The vratam is observed to seek blessings of the Goddess for a long life of the husband. Since wealth is synonymous with gold, many believe in investing in gold jewellery during Varalakshmi Vratam."

As there are plenty of reasons for the women to celebrate during the month, men gear up to double up their monthly budget as they often end up paying for the fat bills of jewellery and silk saris the women of the house indulge in.