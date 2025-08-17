Thought-provoking photos win prizes

Vijayawada: District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha announced the winners of a district-level photography competition held in honour of World Photography Day (August 19). He stated that the submitted photographs were not only thought-provoking but also conveyed an artistic message.

Speaking from his chamber at the Collectorate here, Dr Lakshmisha said the competition was organised by the district administration to encourage and enhance the skills of amateur photographers. The contest featured three categories - 1. Tourism, Swachh Andhra, and Yoga Andhra, 2. Mother’s Tribute / Education and NTR Bharosa Pensions and 3. Best News Picture. A total of 186 entries were submitted and judged by a six-member panel.

In the first category, G N Rao (The Hindu) won first prize, Ch V Mastan (TheHans India) came in second, and KVS Giri (The Hindu) secured third.

Consolation prizes were awarded to C. Mallikarjun (Eenadu), P Rajesh (Andhra Jyothy), M Prashanth (The Indian Express), Ch Narayana Rao (Deccan Chronicle), P. Prasad (SDM) and S S Vijay Babu (Times of India).

For the second category, A Rajendra Prasad (I&PR) took first place, followed by G N Rao (The Hindu) in second, and R V Appa Rao (Freelancer) in third. Consolation prizes went to K V S. Giri (The Hindu), A. Ramachandra Rao (Prajashakti), B Maridaiah (Eenadu), Y V V Satyanarayana (Eenadu), Sampath Kumar (Eenadu), and M P S K Durgaprasad (Eenadu). In the third category for Best News Picture, Ch. Narayana Rao (Deccan Chronicle) won first prize, G Mahesh (Times of India) came in second, and M Prashanth (The Indian Express) placed third. Consolation prizes were given to G V Narayana (Andhra Jyothy), N Kishore (Sakshi), B Maridaiah (Eenadu), K Chakrapani (Sakshi), D Lakshman (Andhra Jyothy), and B Satish Kumar (Andhra Jyothy).

The winners will be honoured with cash prizes, certificates of appreciation, and mementos at the World Photography Day event on August 19. Dr Lakshmisha thanked the judges - K Ravi, Ch Vijay Bhaskar, G Anitha, T Srinivas Reddy, D. Seetaram, and K Ravikumar—for their transparent selection process. He stated that every participant was a winner and that future competitions will be held for press photographers, studio photographers and local amateurs to further promote the tourist, cultural, and historical sites in the district. The event was attended by DIPRO K V Ramana Rao, DPRO S V Mohana Rao, Divisional PRO K Ravi, AVSVV Prasad, senior photojournalist Ch Vijay Bhaskar, and various print media photojournalists.