Thousands Gather for Rottela Panduga at Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore District

The annual festival of bread, known as Rottela Panduga, has kicked off at Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore district. This unique festival, which brings together Hindus and Muslims in celebration, has drawn in lakhs of devotees from across the country.

During the festival, devotees flock to the dargah to seek blessings and fulfill their wishes. An interesting tradition during this festival is the exchange of bread between devotees, believed to bring good fortune and grant their wishes.

At the golden pond, devotees were seen exchanging bread as part of the rituals and festivities. The atmosphere was filled with devotion and unity as people from different backgrounds came together to celebrate.

Meanwhile, the state government has taken extensive measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the festival. Over two thousand police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order, and Minister Narayana, MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy were present to oversee the arrangements.