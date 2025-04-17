Three arrested, ganja worth Rs 7.5L seized

Guntur: Mangalagiri Rural police arrested three accused and seized 500 grams of hydro ganja at Kaza Toll Plaza of Guntur district on Wednesday. The market value of ganja they seized is Rs 7.5 lakh.

According to Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar, accused Indukuri Rama Krishnam Raju and Puruganti Anil Kumar were selling ganja to Nagaraju Sri Harsha Vardhan Varma at Kaza Toll Plaza under Mangalagiri rural police station limits.

The police arrested the three accused and seized two cars and three cell phones from their possession. The accused purchased ganja from Amit in Bangalore for Rs 3.2-lakh and illegally transporting to Eluru to make a fast buck.

They requested Nagaraju Harsha Vardhan Varma to collect ganja at Kaza Toll Plaza. While the latter was collecting ganja at Kaza Toll Plaza, the police arrested them. They registered the case and took up the investigation.

Speaking on the occasion, S Satish Kumar urged the youth not to consume ganja and spoil their future. He appreciated Mangalagiri Rural Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao and sub-inspector Venkateswara Rao.