Three Capital Row: Nara Lokesh demands govt not to scrap the Legislative Council

Telugu Desam Party Secretary-General and former minister Nara Lokesh asserted that they would oppose the three capitals bill in the legislative council. Speaking to media in Vijayawada, he said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to implement a policy that was not successful anywhere in the world. Lokesh demanded the government not revoke the legislative council.

Earlier, Lokesh slammed at the government for setting up of huge security in assembly premises. He alleged the government for acting like a dictator

While the Assembly sessions begin in the morning, the police have stopped the farmers and women coming to the secretariat and assembly to protest against the three capitals. Farmers and women approached the secretariat from the forties and chanted slogans against the government to retain Amaravati as capital.

Police have also arrested MP Galla Jaydev, who was involved in agitations in solidarity to farmers demanding the continuation of Amaravati as the AP capital.