Three capital row: TDP demands Select Committee referral while YSRCP opposes

The ruling YSRCP an opposition TDP are raging against each other in the legislative council during the debate on the decentralisation and CRDA (Repeal) bills. The TDP has issued a notification to the chairman to send the bill to the select committee. At the same time, the YSRCP leaders claim that the opposition party has not given such notices before the beginning of the house proceeding; hence the bill could not be sent to the select committee.

But YCP leaders say that the chairman of the council does not have the discretion to send to the select committee only to approve or reject the bill as the chairman of the council does not have the discretion to submit to the select committee.

It remains to be seen what the chairman of the council would decide on the bills.