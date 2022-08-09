Three-day Pavitrotsavam begins at Tirumala

Tirumala: The three-day Pavitrotsavam commenced on a grand religious note at Tirumala temple on Monday with the priests performing "Pavitra Prathishta."

In the morning the processional deities of Sri Malayappa and His consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi were brought to the Yagasala set up in Sampangi Prakaram where Snapana Tirumanjanam, celestial bath was performed to the deities amidst chanting of mantras from Scriptures in the shrine.

In the evening the processional deities mounted on a flower-decked palanquin were taken in a procession in the four Mada streets around the temple. Subsequently, in the night Vaidika programmes were held in the Yagashala.

On Tuesday, on the second day Pavithra Malas will be adorned to the deities and the fete will conclude with Poornahuthi on Wednesday. The annual religious ceremony was to offset any adverse effects due to lapses in the performance of rituals at the shrine.

The TTD has cancelled Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on the occasion. Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, Temple Dy EO Ramesh Babu, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.