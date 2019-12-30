Three-day Sathavadhanam kick-starts in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: A three-day Telugu literary festival 'Sathavadhanam' was commenced at Andhra Yuvathi Sanskrit Kalasala (AYK) in the city on Sunday.

It is Yugala Satavadham of avadhanis, Tata Sandeep Sarma, a PhD scholar in biotechnology of Rajamahendravaram and Gannavaram Lalith Aditya, an aerospace engineering student in the USA.

Lalitha and Sandeep Sarma are below 24 years of age. But due to some reasons Lalith Aditya only participated in Satavadhanam and enthralled the audience by giving replies in a poetic manner to pruchakkas (questioners). After two-and-half decades, the cultural capital of the city became venue for Satavadhanam.

The first Sathavadhanam was given by Madhabhushi Venkatacharyulu in Agiripalli village of Krishna district. Later, Tirupathi Venkata Kavis and many others spread avadhana prakriyna into limelight.

Inaugurating the literary festival, Mahamahopadhaya Viswanada Gopala Krishna Sastry said after 25 years, two youth were conducting Satavadhanam in the holy land which is proud to us. He added avadhana prakriya, which consists of asthavadhanam, sathavadhanam and sahasravadhanam, was not an easy task of answering questions simultaneously in a poetic manner.

He underlined the need to encourage avadhanam, which a boon and proud to Telugu lovers. Bhavatha Virinchi Dr TV Narayana Rao said that performing avadhanam was nothing but a memory event and Lalitha Aditya who is studying aerospace engineering learnt avadhanam through whatsapp.

Every Telugu lover should encourage the concept. College correspondent Boda Annapurna Sriram, Principal Annapurna and many avadhanis were present.