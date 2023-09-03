Three dead after an auto collided with a car in Sri Sathyasai district

Live
Highlights
A fatal road accident occurred at Erradoddi of Kadiri mandal in Sri Sathyasai district where an auto collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Erradoddi, Mudigubba mandal leaving three persons in the auto lost their lives on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Chinnaswamy Naik, Bhaskar Naik from Madirebailu Thanda of Mudigubba mandal, and Chalapathy Naik from Reddywaripallithanda. Chinnaswamy Naik from Madirebailu Thanda was serving as the Panchayat Sarpanch.
A woman and a child sustained serious injuries and were immediately taken to Kadiri Government Hospital for medical treatment. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.
