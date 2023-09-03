  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three dead after an auto collided with a car in Sri Sathyasai district

Three dead after an auto collided with a car in Sri Sathyasai district
x
Highlights

A fatal road accident occurred at Erradoddi of Kadiri mandal in Sri Sathyasai district where an auto collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Erradoddi, Mudigubba mandal leaving three persons in the auto lost their lives on the spot.

A fatal road accident occurred at Erradoddi of Kadiri mandal in Sri Sathyasai district where an auto collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Erradoddi, Mudigubba mandal leaving three persons in the auto lost their lives on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Chinnaswamy Naik, Bhaskar Naik from Madirebailu Thanda of Mudigubba mandal, and Chalapathy Naik from Reddywaripallithanda. Chinnaswamy Naik from Madirebailu Thanda was serving as the Panchayat Sarpanch.

A woman and a child sustained serious injuries and were immediately taken to Kadiri Government Hospital for medical treatment. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X