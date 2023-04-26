Three dead and one seriously injured in a road accident at AP-Karnataka border

A fatal road accident took place on the AP-Karnataka border where three people were killed when a car collided with a tree near Kattarlapalle near Aravapalli in Chittoor district and another person was seriously injured in the accident. After receiving the information from the locals, the police immediately reached the spot and started rescue operations. The bodies stuck in the car and the injured person were taken out.



The police said that the car hit a tree near Kattarlapalle while coming from Mulbagal to Punganur. "Three died on the spot and one was seriously injured," they said. The dead bodies were shifted to Punganur Government Hospital. The injured person was taken to a local hospital.



The police believe that speeding was the cause of the accident. The deceased have been identified as Kumar, Bhagyaraj and driver Ravi from Punganur Mangalam Colony. The police said that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.