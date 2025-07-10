Three held, stolen property recovered

Rajamahendravaram: Police arrested three individuals involved in a house burglary case and recovered 176 grams of gold ornaments and ₹1.15 lakh in cash. The case was registered under Cr No 259/2025, U/s 331 (3), 305 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rajanagaram Police Station based on a complaint filed by Relangi Lova Raju, a resident of Namavaram village. According to details disclosed by North Zone DSP Y Srikanth at a press meet here on Wednesday, the complainant stated that on the morning of July 2, he and his family had gone to visit Talupulamma Talli Temple near Tuni. Taking advantage of the family’s absence, unknown burglars broke the locks of his house, damaged the almirah, and stole gold jewellery weighing approximately 176 grams along with ₹1.75 lakh in cash.

Acting on credible information, Rajanagaram Inspector S Prasanna Veeraiah Goud and his team apprehended the suspects on July 9. The arrested were identified as Nalaba Satyanarayana alias Sattibabu, from Satellite City, Rajamahendravaram Rural; Bedampudi Ratna Raju alias Nani, and Isakoti Pavan Kumar, both from Rajavolu.

The police recovered the stolen gold items, including necklaces, chains, rings bearing religious symbols, earrings, and ₹1.15 lakh in cash from the accused.

East Godavari district SP Dr D Narasinha Kishore appreciated the efforts of Inspector S Prasanna Veeraiah Goud, CCS Inspectors Sridhar Kumar and Balasouri, SI KV Nagarjuna, and police personnel Ammiraju, Satyanarayana, Karim, Suresh, Murali, Prasad, Ramana, Shivaramakrishna, and Suresh for their swift action in solving the case.