Three killed after a car overturns on Uyyur-Machilipatnam National Highway

A serious road accident occurred on the Uyyur-Machilipatnam national highway near Gandigunta on Tuesday where a car overturned resulting in the tragic deaths of three young men. The casualties have been identified as Chintayya (17), Rakesh Babu (24), and Prince (24), all hailing from Kunderu village.

Another individual was seriously injured in the incident and has since been transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Local residents alerted the police following the accident, and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations.

The accident led to significant traffic congestion on the national highway, prompting police to manage the flow of vehicles. Authorities believe the accident may have been caused by a loss of control of the vehicle, with witnesses suggesting that excessive speed was a contributing factor.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Uyyur Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The families of the victims are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this devastating time.