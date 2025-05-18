Three killed after a car plunges into a well Annamayya district

A tragic incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals after their car plunged into a well. The accident took place in Kuravapalli, located within the Balamuvaripalli panchayat limits of the Peeleru mandal in Annamaya district.

The victims, identified as Shivanna, Lokesh, and Gangaraju from Kolarku in Karnataka, were in the area for personal matters. According to police reports, they were returning home when their vehicle suddenly lost control and fell into the well. At the time of the incident, five people were in the car; however, only two survived, suffering injuries that necessitated hospital treatment.

Authorities indicated that the driver likely fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the fatal crash. Local residents, alarmed by the incident, alerted the police, who promptly initiated rescue operations. Unfortunately, the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the well.

Police have since registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Family members of the victims have been informed and are reportedly devastated by the loss. They are travelling to Andhra Pradesh to make arrangements following this heartbreaking tragedy. Further details about the accident are yet to emerge.