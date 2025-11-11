Three killed after a lorry creates havoc in NTR Nagar of Nellore

A serious road accident occurred today (Tuesday) in NTR Nagar, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving many more injured. The incident unfolded when a container lorry transporting fish barreled down the national highway at high speed, colliding with several locals.

The lorry first crashed into a Tata Ace vehicle and three motorbikes, before careening into a tree, finally coming to a halt. Eyewitnesses reported chaos as the lorry ploughed through pedestrians engaged in small businesses along the roadside. Panic ensued in the busy area, which is usually bustling with activity.

The police arrived to the scene, where they transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the condition of some victims remains critical. According to preliminary investigations, the accident appears to have been caused by the negligence of the lorry driver, who was travelling from Chennai to Kolkata and failed to adhere to local speed restrictions and warning signs.

Authorities have registered a case and begun an investigation, as the district grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event that has left the community in shock.