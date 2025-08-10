Three of a family killed in road accident

Kandukur: A devastating road accident claimed the lives of three members of the same family when their vehicle collided with a truck near Chakicherla village in Ulavapadu mandal, Nellore district.

The tragic incident occurred as the family was traveling from Piduguralla to Tirupati for darshan.

Seven other passengers sustained serious injuries in the collision and were immediately rushed to a hospital in Nellore, where medical personnel are providing treatment. The doctors informed that the condition of two of the injured is severe. Residents quickly alerted police authorities, who arrived at the scene to coordinate rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Family members are grief-stricken upon learning of the tragedy, with relatives breaking down in tears at the hospital.

Several Ministers have expressed shock and condolences over the accident. Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, and Minister Gottipati Ravikumar described the loss of three family members as an irreparable tragedy and issued directions to medical authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured victims.

The Ministers conveyed their profound sympathies to the bereaved families during this difficult time. They inquired about the accident details from local officials and ordered authorities to expedite rescue operations and ensure superior medical care for the survivors.

Local police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine the exact cause of this tragic road accident.