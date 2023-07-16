Live
Three of family suffers snakebite, one dead two injured in Kurnool
Highlights
Father and two sons had come out for their daily chores. However, they were bitten by a snake leaving the 9-year-old boy named Srinivasulu passed away on the spot
A tragic incident took place in Bailuppa, a village in Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district on Saturday where three members of the same family were bitten by a snake leaving one dead and two hospitalised.
According to the details, father and two sons had come out for their daily chores. However, they were bitten by a snake leaving the 9-year-old boy named Srinivasulu passed away on the spot due to the snakebite while father, Doraswamy, and the deceased boy's brother are in critical condition and hospitalised.
The locals who noticed it acted Swift and took the victims to the Kurnool Government Hospital for immediate medical treatment, which helped the two people to survive.
