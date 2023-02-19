Three youths die after a bike slips into a valley in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

A bike fell into a valley in Hukumpet area of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, which led the three youths die on the spot in this incident.

According to the police and locals, three youths from Saltangi village under Burja panchayat in Hukumpet mandal went to Borra Caves on a bike.

The bike plunged into the valley at a turn in the suburbs of Lungaparthi Panchayat Rayapadu while returning early in the morning after watching Shivratri celebrations there.

As a result, three young men Buttanna, Ganesh and Rambabu died on the spot. Police reached the scene and examined the incident.