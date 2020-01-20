Three Zonal Planning and Development Boards replaces Amaravati capital city

Amaravati: The three Zonal Planning and Development Boards (ZPDBs) are going to replace the capital city Amaravati, as part of the government's proposal for decentralized development and three capitals for the state. They include, Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area named after Amaravati to be called as the 'Legislative Capital'. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Area named after Visakhapatnam will be called as the 'Executive Capital'. Kurnool Urban Development Area named after Kurnool to be called as the 'Judicial Capital'.

Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs, introduced the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All the Regions Bill, 2020, on Monday, in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. This Bill provided the provision for establishing ZPDBs. They are going to replace the capital city Amaravati.

The Government will provide for establishment of zonal planning and development boards for the zones created. The Zonal Planning and Development Boards will have the powers of supervision and implementation of development plans of that Zone.

The functions of the ZPDBs are including preparation of Zonal Development (ZD) Plan and project plans, co-ordinate the supervision and implementation of ZD plans, and project plans, to secure and oversee, the financing of development plans in that zone and to recommend in particular such measures as may be considered necessary to accelerate the pace of development of the backward areas within that zone.

The three regions will be construed by the notifications issued under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016.

Government has decided to establish the seat of Legislature at the Legislative Capital of Amravati. The Raj Bhawan, Secretariat and Offices of the Heads of the Departments of Government shall be located at the Executive Capital of Visakapatnam; The Seat of all State Judicial Institutions established under State legislations, shall, as far as practicable, be located in the Judicial Capital of Kurnool;

It is also directed the government to initiate steps to seek relocation of the Principal Seat of High Court of Andhra Pradesh to the Judicial Capital of Kurnool and for constitution of benches of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.