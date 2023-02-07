TIDCO houses to be handed over to beneficiaries by Ugadi

Vizianagaram: The district administration is focusing on pending works and it is planning to hand over the keys of the houses constructed under AP TIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) to the beneficiaries by Ugadi.

The authorities have already handed over 800 houses to the beneficiaries in the first phase. The construction of the remaining houses is under progress and a mass house warming function is planned for March.

The TIDCO houses were built in Saripalli, Sonia Nagar, Nellimarla, Rajam and Bobbili in the district. The administration has intensified its efforts to hand over all these to the beneficiaries in the first week of March. In this context, TIDCO chairman J Prasanna Kumar visited housing projects in Saripalli and Sonia Nagar and directed the officials to speed up the works and complete them as per the fixed target.

In accordance with the government instructions, 800 houses were handed over to the beneficiaries on November 23, 2022 under the first phase in Saripalli and 2,176 more houses would be handed over by March 2023.

The beneficiaries, who have obtained the houses, have applied for power connections and made payment to the APEPDCL. The registration process has also been completed.

Along with remaining 2,176 houses in Saripalli, 576 houses in Nellimarla, 336 houses in Rajam and 1,680 houses in Bobbili are under progress, Prasanna Kumar said. He said that every eligible individual in the district would get a house in this YSR Congress government.