Tiger kills bull in Mentada mandal

Vizianagaram: The elusive tiger once again caused panic among the villagers as it killed a bull near Kumbivalasa village of Mentada mandal in the district on Friday.

Based on information from the locals, Vizianagaram range forest officials reached the spot, examined the carcass and confirmed that the bull was killed in the big cat’s attack.

In the meanwhile, they have sounded high alert in Kumbivalasa as well as neighboring villages about the tiger’s presence and are alerting the locals through the megaphone.

Forest section officer KVN Raju said that the locals of Kumbivalasa found the carcass of a bull on the outskirts of the village on Friday morning.

“Based on the information from locals, we have reached the spot and examined the carcass. As per the primary observation, the bull was killed in the tiger attack, which was roaming in the district for the past 14 months. We have launched the procedure to disburse the compensation to the cattle owner Somula Kondayya as per the forest department norms. We have sounded high alert in Kumbivalasa as well as surrounding villages. We have been alerting the locals with the help of local revenue and police officials to avoid man-animal conflict,” the forest official said.