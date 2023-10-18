Tight security in place for CM’s Yemmiganur visit

Kurnool: Tight security arrangements have been made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Yemmiganur tour on Thursday (October 19), stated district Superintendent of Police G Krishna Kanth. Along with district Collector Dr G Srijana, he inspected the arrangements at Yemmiganur on Tuesday.



The SP said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching fourth phase of YSR Cheyutha on Thursday in Yemmiganur. About 1,500 police personnel, including 12 DSPs, 56 CIs, 95 S-Is, 250 ASI/Head Constables, 600 constables, 60 women constables, 400 home guards, two sections of AR police personnel and two special party police platoons have been deployed for CM bandobast, he informed. Besides police personnel, dog and bomb squads also instructed to be alert round-the-clock.

The SP along with Collector Srijana, Yemmiganur MLA Yerrakota Chenna Keshava Reddy, Adoni Sub-Collector and others inspected the helipad and public meeting places.