Tight security in place for Jagan’s visit

Nellore: Following the earlier bitter experiences in Guntur and Chittor districts, the police administration has made tight security arrangements with 900 cops in various disciplines to prevent untoward incidents during former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s one-day tour in the district scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The is the maiden tour of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Nellore district after he lost the power in 2024 elections.

Though the YSRCP had earlier planned to organise Jagan‘s tour twice in the district following former minister Kakani Govardhan‘s arrest, it was postponed due to various reasons including denial of setting up a helipad at Amancharla village.

However, the police department which has first permitted to allow only 3 vehicles for Thursday’s Jagan‘s tour, finally agreed to permit 15 vehicles including the former chief minister’s convoy.

Guntur Range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi along with in-charge SP A R Damodar held a special meeting with Intelligence, Special Brach, Armed Reserve, Law & Order and other wings of the police and briefed the security arrangements on Wednesday.

The security measures being taken include deploying six drone cameras, bomb squads, dog squads, culvert checking teams, helipad security, anti-sabotage checking (ASC) and combing squads.

Cops have already launched searching operations at lodges, suspected areas and outskirts of Chemudugunta village where Nellore Central prison is located.

Police served notices to YSRCP working president and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, and former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar specifying the maximum number of activists permitted for Jagan’s visit.

This is the first time, police administration has made such elaborate arrangements for Jagan’s tour in the district.

Police administration conducted breefing the security arrangements at Police Parade Grounds during the visit of former chiefminister YS Jagan Mohammed Reddy schedule on Thursday.