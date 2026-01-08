MyVoice: Views of our readers 08th Jan 2026

Why curse stray dogs ?

The stray dogs menace matters a lot because they are causing troubles across the country. There are approximately 1.5 crore stray dogs in India, where countless dog bites are reported on an everyday basis. This has increased cases of rabies, bacterial infections and fatal viral diseases. The Supreme Court’s directions to keep stray dogs protected is still to be implemented. Stray dogs search for food

and a resting place in their vicinity. Good-hearted people must make friendships and feed them rather than irritating them. There are umpteen animal professionals and caretakers. Central and state officials need to create several isolated areas to house all the stray dogs and thereby protect them.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

US attack on Venezuela is hugely condemnable

This refers to the THI Jan 7 editorial ‘India should take advantage of the ongoing changes in Venezuela’. The audacious US attack on Venezuela; and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from his home in Caracas, to face justice in America, on cooked-up charges is condemnable.

The US has demonstrated that any weak nation can be annexed no questions asked. India must be cautious and wary of Donald Trump’s whimsical leadership as he plans to impose more tariffs for not making him happy.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Brilliant piece on PV legacy

The insightful article published in THI Jan 7 edition pertaining to the P.V. Narasimha Rao Memorial Lecture delivered by Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia is hugely appreciable. It brilliantly captures why the legacy of P V Narasimha Rao, remains a cornerstone for India’s modern identity. As the piece rightly points out, the “PV-Manmohan” partnership was not just an economic necessity but a masterclass in political pragmatism and intellectual courage.

I would like to highlight a few pivotal contributions of PV that solidify his status as the “Father of Indian economic reforms”. They include dismantling the License Raj, the ‘Look East Policy’, introduction of the SEBI Act (1992) and introduction of the National Stock Exchange. It is time we move beyond dry policy history and tell the compelling human story of a leader, who steered the nation through many a storm with quiet determination and moral clarity.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, Hanumakonda-506009

Hans’ inputs boost exam preparation

The articles published in The Hans India regarding education and tackling examinations are very useful to students and parents. Going further, I would like to suggest some solutions. While writing the exam, if a student cannot recall some points, it is best to put a cross mark on the question number, leave some space, and proceed to the next question.

After answering the entire paper, look for the cross marks and try to complete those answers; it is good to read the objective and subjective questions at least twice before answering and make use of the elimination method when answering multiple choice questions. Students should remember that legible handwriting can help score good marks.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad-61

Ensure speedy delivery of justice

This has reference to the article ‘Rule of law in 2025 upholding rights of common man by Prof Madabhushi Sridhar. Certainly, justice is the need of many in our country. Many people run around courts, police stations and government offices wasting both their time and money.

To deliver justice to all, including the daily wage earners, there is a need for online services, frequent Lok Adalats and services at the doorstep. Redressal of people’s grievances in the form of issues and problems should be expedited.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11