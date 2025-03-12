Tikka Reddy slams YSRCP’s ‘Yuvatha Poru’

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency president Palakurthi Tikka Reddy has called for a protest in front of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence, accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of doing injustice to students by delaying fee reimbursement and financial aid.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Tikka Reddy slammed the ‘Yuvatha Poru’ programme planned by YSRCP on March 12 and described it as a political drama.

He said Jagan’s mis-governance during the YSRCP rule left thousands of students struggling for certificates and deprived them of higher education opportunities. He claimed that while the TDP government directly credited fee to colleges, Jagan’s administration delayed payments, affecting nearly 7 lakh students.

Citing incidents where students faced legal notices, exam bans and even suicide attempts due to unpaid fees, Tikka Reddy accused Jagan of prioritising publicity over student welfare. He lambasted the YSRCP government for withholding reimbursement to the tune of Rs 2,832 crore and payment of Rs 989 crore towards hostel aid while engaging in extravagant political activities. He highlighted that the TDP-led coalition government in the State has released Rs788 crore to clear dues and credited HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for resolving the issues. Calling Jagan’s governance “deceptive,” Tikka Reddy urged youth to protest against the YSRCP government’s failures.