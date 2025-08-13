Tiranga rally held with 1000-ft national flag

Tirupati: The two-week long Independence Day celebrations began on a colourful note here on Tuesday.

Marking the occasion a massive rally (Tiranga Rally) with a 1000-feet mammoth national flag was taken out in a colourful possession by the students from various colleges in the city.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya flagged off the rally which began at TTD Mahati Auditorium near town club and culminated into a meeting at Tarakarama Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the youth should not be limited to mere celebrations carrying national flags to show their patriotism but should play a proactive role in nation development. Responding to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and endorsed by the State government, this year the Independence Day will be celebrated for two weeks.

Accordingly, people should participate in the celebrations by hoisting the national flag in every village and in all towns and cities. On the occasion, the Collector said everyone more so the youth should take part in a cleanliness drive to see their neighbourhood, streets and the city be clean.

Collector lauded the Way Foundation, an NGO for providing the 1000-feet long national flag to the tiranga rally.

Municipal Commissioner Mourya said hitherto the Independence Day celebrations were only held in government offices, schools and colleges but now the tiranga flag was seen on the houses as people are voluntarily reflecting their patriotism. This patriotic spirit should be promoted and channeled into constructive works. Particularly, to make the city clean and green for a healthy environment.

Greenery and Beautification chairperson Sugunamma, Yadava Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Urban Development Corporation Director Vooka Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayor R C Munikrishna, SVU Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao, Tourism R D Ramana Prasad and Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy were present.