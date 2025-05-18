  • Menu
Tiranga rally organised

Anantapur: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy on Saturday participated in Tiranga rally organised in Anantapur on Saturday, in support of Indian soldiers, who successfully conducted Operation Sindhoor.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav and Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, MLAs Daggubati, MS Raju and Sravani, district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, SP P Jagadeesh, Joint Collector Shiva Narayana Sharma, other public representatives, leaders of coalition parties, government officials, students, former army officers and city people participated.

The rally proceeded from Anantapur Arts College ground via Tower Clock Subhash Road to the flag circle opposite the Saptagiri Circle Municipal Office.

