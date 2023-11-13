  • Menu
Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam: Kalpavriksha Vahanam

TIRUPATI, Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva was held with religious fervour in Tiruchanoor on Monday.

On the 4th day of the ongoing annual Karthika brahmotsavam at Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavathi Devi in Rajamannar Alankaram blessed Her devotees on the finely decked Kalpavriksha Vahanam.



The Vahanam was characterised by Kamadhenu and other celestial items emerged from the churning of the milk ocean which enhanced the grandeur of the carrier.



Both the Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis of Tirumala, JEO Veerabrahmam, DyEO Govindarajan, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.

