Tirumala: 2.4 lakh 'Sarva Darshan' tickets booked online within 30 minutes

In a disappointment to the people awaiting the Tirumala tickets, all the October quota tickets of 'Sarva Darshan' released by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) have been booked in just 30 minutes after it were released.



The TTD has released 'Sarva darshan tickets from September 26 to October 31 online at 9 am today. However, all the tickets i.e, 8000 tickets per day for 35 days were booked by the devotees soon after they were released. The online quota included 2.4 lakh tickets for October and about 40,000 tickets for September.

The tickets were sold by the TTD using Jiomart. People who logged into the TTD official website were redirected to jiomart site. Later, TTD clarified that it has roped in Reliance Jio for ticket booking as the TTD ticket booking site was facing technical issues.

Meanwhile, the people who managed to get the tickets have to produce COVID-19 negative report based on RT-PCR test conducted within last 72 hours prior to their arrival or fully vaccinated report.