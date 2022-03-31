Tirumala Arjitha Seva ticket allotment from today

Tirumala: After a gap of two years, the current booking of Arjita Seva tickets through lucky dip allotment is all set to resume at CRO (Central Reception Office) general counter in Tirumala from March 31 onwards.

It may be recalled that TTD, following the coronavirus, closed the Arjitha Seva current booking on March 20 in 2020.

.The procedure to be followed for booking is that the pilgrims who desire to get Arjitha Seva tickets can enrol at the current booking counter in Tirumala between 11 am to 5 pm for various Arjitha Seva tickets as per the prescribed quota.

Two acknowledgement slips will be generated, one is issued to the enrolled pilgrim for verification purpose, which consists of their enrolment No., date of seva, name of the person, mobile number etc., and the other will be kept for reference by the counter staff.

The allotment of seva tickets under (1st dip) will be run at 6 pm on automated randomised numbering system in the presence of enrolled gruhasthas (pilgrims) through LED screens.

The successful gruhasthas will be informed through SMS to his/her registered mobile numbers to purchase the seva ticket before 11 pm and for un-successful pilgrims regret messages will be sent.

Auto elimination process will be run for eliminating the pilgrim in getting a chance of allotment under dip system, if the pilgrim has already got any of the sevas he/she will not be allowed to selected under dip system for six months. The pilgrims are allowed to enrol for one Arjitha Seva only.

For enrolment of sevas, Aadhaar is mandatory while for NRIs, it is passport. The presence of a pilgrim along with original photo ID proof is mandatory to enrol for Arjitha Seva tickets.

Newly-wed couples are allotted Kalyanotsavam tickets on submission of wedding card, lagna patrika, and original photo ID proof as per the prescribed quota. The tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis. The date of their marriage shall not exceed 7days to that of the date of seva.

The devotees are requested to make note of the guidelines and the procedure.

Meanwhile, the Anga Pradakshinam is also restored by TTD. The tokens for the Anga Pradakshanam will be issued from April 1 onwards with the arrangements that were in existence prior to Covid-19.

A total of 750 tokens will be issued daily at the two counters located in PAC 1 at Tirumala.

On Fridays, the devotees will be allowed only for Anga Pradakshinam with no darshan due to Abhishekam.