  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Venkateshwara appears in Mohini Avatar

Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Venkateshwara appears in Mohini Avatar
x
Highlights

The ongoing Brahmotsavams of Srivari Salakatla are witnessing a spectacular display of devotion and grandeur.

The ongoing Brahmotsavams of Srivari Salakatla are witnessing a spectacular display of devotion and grandeur. On Tuesday morning, devotees were treated to a mesmerizing sight as Srinivasa manifested in the enchanting form of Mohini, captivating the hearts of many.

The festive atmosphere drew a massive crowd of devotees, eager to witness the unique vehicle service. Enthusiastic participants expressed their reverence and awe as they watched the divine spectacle, marking a significant moment in the vibrant celebration of faith and tradition at the Tirumala temple.

As the Brahmotsavams continue, devotees are invited to partake in the spiritual festivities and celebrate the divine presence of Lord Srinivasa in various forms.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick