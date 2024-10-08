Live
- J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina loses Nowshera to NC
- Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark
- Shagun Parihar, 'living example of BJP's resolve to finish terrorism' in J&K, wins contest
- Chandrababu meets Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy, discusses on Vizag Steel Plant
- India's Copper Supply Challenge: Navigating the Path to 2035
- Discussion on Upliftment and Empowerment of Marginalized Communities at Sagara Bhageeratha Pratibha Puraskara Vedika
- PlayStation Launches Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds and Pulse Elite Headset
- The Evolution of Loyalty Programs: Trends Shaping Customer Engagement
- Even Cong leaders don't like Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Mohan Yadav
- BJP rejects Congress' claim of slow updation of counting on EC's website
Just In
Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Venkateshwara appears in Mohini Avatar
Highlights
The ongoing Brahmotsavams of Srivari Salakatla are witnessing a spectacular display of devotion and grandeur.
The ongoing Brahmotsavams of Srivari Salakatla are witnessing a spectacular display of devotion and grandeur. On Tuesday morning, devotees were treated to a mesmerizing sight as Srinivasa manifested in the enchanting form of Mohini, captivating the hearts of many.
The festive atmosphere drew a massive crowd of devotees, eager to witness the unique vehicle service. Enthusiastic participants expressed their reverence and awe as they watched the divine spectacle, marking a significant moment in the vibrant celebration of faith and tradition at the Tirumala temple.
As the Brahmotsavams continue, devotees are invited to partake in the spiritual festivities and celebrate the divine presence of Lord Srinivasa in various forms.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS