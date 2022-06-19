Tirumala: Dattatreya worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Haryna Governor Bandaru Dattatreya along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday morning. TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, priests and officials have welcomed the Governor at Mahadwaram and conducted him into the sanctum sanctorum for darshan.

After darshan of the Lord, EO presented Srivari Prasadam, TTD calendar and photo to Dattatreya at Ranganayakula Mandapam, amidst Asirvachanam (blessing) by Veda Pundits. Temple Dy EO Ramesh, reception Dy EO Harindranath and others were present.

The Haryana Governor later participated in a meeting held at a private hotel in Tirupati, down the hills in which prominent persons, social activists and many others who had association with him when he was

active in politics, from the city met and had an interaction.