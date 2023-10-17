Tirumala deity appears on Simhavahanam on third day of Navaratri Brahmotsavams

The Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy are currently taking place with great grandeur. As Tuesday morning marks the third day of the festivities, during which a simhavahanam service was performed for Lord Venkateswara. Devotees were delighted to witness the Lord's magnificence on the vehicle service. In the evening at 7 pm, there will be a Mithyapu Pandiri Vahana Seva organized for Sri Venkateswara Swamy.



Meanwhile, at the famous shrine of Indrakeeladri, the Dussehra celebrations have reached the third day. Today (Tuesday), the deity is appearing as Annapurnadevi, dressed in her divine form. Devotees have been visiting the goddess since 4 am. As Annapurna Devi is known as the goddess who provides nourishment, as rice is essential for all living beings, it is believed that if one consumes food served by Annapurna Devi while she is adorned as Akshaya, there will be no scarcity of food and drinks. Annapurna Devi is depicted holding a diamond-encrusted ladle of amritanna in a golden vessel in her left hand, symbolizing her act of providing food to her husband, Ishwar.

The act of Annadanam, or providing food, is considered superior to all other forms of charity. Devotees believe that witnessing Annapurna Devi in her Nityannadaneshwari adornment during the Dussehra celebrations ensures an abundance of food and water for all.