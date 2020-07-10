Tirumala excluded from containment zone after a controversy

With the increasing cases of Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, there has been a controversy erupted in concern with the declaration of the containment zones at some areas. There were reports that several wards in Tirupati including Tirumala temple premises has been declared as the containment zone. However, with the objections coming from TTD, Chittoor District Collector clarified this again saying that Tirumala was mistakenly referred to as a containment zone.

The Chittoor Collector's Office has decided to exclude Tirumala from the Containment Zone. TTD has again released the new Containment Zone List without excludingTirumala. This removed the hindrance to the darshans of the devotees. TTD also announced that devotees could visit Swami offer prayers without any worries.

The TTD is now allowing a limited number of devotees for darshans amid increasing Coronavirus cases. As many as ten thousand people were allowed to offer prayers at Tirumala on daily basis.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 1555 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the tally to 23,814. On the other hand, the death toll has gone up to 277 with 13 new deaths occurred in Kurnool (3), Guntur (3), Prakasam (2) Anantapur (2) Krishna (1), West Godavari (1) and Chittoor (1).