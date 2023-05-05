Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations

Tirumala : On the auspicious occasion of Narasimha Jayanti on Thursday, special pujas were performed across various temples in Tirupati and Tirumala, celebrating the appearance of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Maha Vishnu. At Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala, Malayappa atop Simha Vahanamam blessed the devotees. Purana Pandit Ramakrishna Seshasai explained the importance of Narasimha Avatara and later Narasimha Namavali and Sudarshana Narasimha Namavali were recited eulogising the valour of Lord Narasimha.

At the Narasimha Swamy temple in Narasimha theertham (Manchineellagunta) in the city, special puja including Abhishekam was performed to the deity followed by Bhajans and prasadam distributions to devotees, who thronged in good numbers to have darshan of the Lord on the holy occasion.