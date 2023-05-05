Live
- Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts
- Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year
- Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
- Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
- Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule
- Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff
- Anantapur: Untimely rains damage crops in 20K hectares in Anantapur
- Kurnool: Ensure quality treatment to patients says health Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
On the auspicious occasion of Narasimha Jayanti on Thursday, special pujas were performed across various temples in Tirupati and Tirumala, celebrating the appearance of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Maha Vishnu.
Tirumala : On the auspicious occasion of Narasimha Jayanti on Thursday, special pujas were performed across various temples in Tirupati and Tirumala, celebrating the appearance of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Maha Vishnu. At Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala, Malayappa atop Simha Vahanamam blessed the devotees. Purana Pandit Ramakrishna Seshasai explained the importance of Narasimha Avatara and later Narasimha Namavali and Sudarshana Narasimha Namavali were recited eulogising the valour of Lord Narasimha.
At the Narasimha Swamy temple in Narasimha theertham (Manchineellagunta) in the city, special puja including Abhishekam was performed to the deity followed by Bhajans and prasadam distributions to devotees, who thronged in good numbers to have darshan of the Lord on the holy occasion.