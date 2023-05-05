  • Menu
Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations

A priest offering Harathi to Malayappa atop Simha Vahanam on the occasion of Narasimha Jayanti in Tirumala on Thursday

On the auspicious occasion of Narasimha Jayanti on Thursday, special pujas were performed across various temples in Tirupati and Tirumala, celebrating the appearance of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Maha Vishnu.

Tirumala : On the auspicious occasion of Narasimha Jayanti on Thursday, special pujas were performed across various temples in Tirupati and Tirumala, celebrating the appearance of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Maha Vishnu. At Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala, Malayappa atop Simha Vahanamam blessed the devotees. Purana Pandit Ramakrishna Seshasai explained the importance of Narasimha Avatara and later Narasimha Namavali and Sudarshana Narasimha Namavali were recited eulogising the valour of Lord Narasimha.

At the Narasimha Swamy temple in Narasimha theertham (Manchineellagunta) in the city, special puja including Abhishekam was performed to the deity followed by Bhajans and prasadam distributions to devotees, who thronged in good numbers to have darshan of the Lord on the holy occasion.

