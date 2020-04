Tirumala: Lord gives darshan on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam

Tirumala: On the second day of the ongoing annual Vasanthotsavams at Tirumala, Sri Malayappa Swamy flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi was brought to Dwajasthambha Mandapam and offered prayers before being taken to Kalyanotsava Mandapam for Vasanthotsava Snapana Tirumanjanam on Monday.

In view of the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions under vogue in Tirumala, the TTD has cancelled the procession of Swarnaratham on the second day of Vasanthotsavam. Instead, the deities were brought from the sanctum after the second bell on Tiruchi and seated on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam and Harati was rendered by the priests.

Later they were taken to Kalyanotsava Mandapam on golden Tiruchi and Vasanthotsavam was performed between 2 pm and 4 pm. Sri Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Tirumala Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy took part in Vsanthotsavam.

No Pournami Garuda Seva: In view of annual Vasanthotsavam which concludes on Tuesday at Tirumala, the TTD has cancelled Pournami Garuda Seva on April 7. Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti cancelled: The TTD also cancelled annual torrent festival Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti scheduled on April 7 at Tirumala in view of COVID 19 lockdown restrictions.