Live
- Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar
- Understand person’s object relationship
- Prominent Shrines in the land of Kalinga
- Our body produces opioids naturally?
- Global stock taking at Bonn climate summit
- Invasive lionfish threaten, ecosystems
- Srisailam temple gets 5 battery-operated vehicles
- 9 Years in Office: CM KCR – A Statesman Par Excellence
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy lauds YSRCP rule as golden era for farmers
- Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati standing panel gives nod for Rs 4 cr development works
Tirumala: Malayappa graces in Muthyapu Kavacham
Highlights
The 3-day ritual will conclude today
Tirumala : Sri Malayappa Swamy, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday blessed His devotees adorning Mutyapu Kavacham (Muthangi) which was once in a year.
On the second day of the ongoing annual Jyestabhishekam, Sri Malayappa along with Sridevi and Bhudevi took a celestial ride all along the four mada streets in the pearl armour to the fascination of devotees.
Earlier in the morning, priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam to the utsava deities in the temple.
The three-day Jyeshtabhishekam will conclude on Sunday
Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, EO A V Dharma Reddy, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS