Tirumala: Malayappa graces in Muthyapu Kavacham

Tirumala : Sri Malayappa Swamy, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday blessed His devotees adorning Mutyapu Kavacham (Muthangi) which was once in a year.

On the second day of the ongoing annual Jyestabhishekam, Sri Malayappa along with Sridevi and Bhudevi took a celestial ride all along the four mada streets in the pearl armour to the fascination of devotees.

Earlier in the morning, priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam to the utsava deities in the temple.

The three-day Jyeshtabhishekam will conclude on Sunday

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, EO A V Dharma Reddy, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.