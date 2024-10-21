Live
- Soon, temple lands across State to be registered in name of gods
- ICEU commemorates 50 glorious years of journey
- Students encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities
- Beware! shawarma bite could land you in hospital
- TGBIE announces payment dates for private candidates
- Task Force sleuths raid TOS pub: 149 persons detained
- AP gets ready to show Drone shakti
- Milli Council expresses concerns over ‘rising communal incidents’
- 24 flights get bomb threats
- BJP retains 71 sitting MLAs in first list
Just In
Tirumala police files a case against YSRCP MLC
A devotee from Bengaluru lodges a complaint with the TTD vigilance officials that he had paid Rs 65,000 for six VIP break darshan tickets on the recommendation of the MLC under the discretionary quota
Tirumala: Tirumala police registered a case against YSRCP MLC and deputy chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Mayana Zakia Khanam misusing discretionary quota for VIP break Darshan.
Following a complaint by TTD vigilance wing, the police registered a case against the MLC. A devotee from Bengaluru Sai Sekhar complained to the TTD vigilance officials that he purchased six VIP break darshan tickets on the recommendation of the MLC under discretionary quota, paying Rs 10,000 for each ticket against the actual cost of Rs 500 per each ticket.
A total amount of Rs 65,000 was paid by him after he was promised VIP darshan and Veda Asirvachanam at Tirumala temple.
After receiving a complaint from the devotee, the TTD vigilance officials enquired and also recorded the statement of Sai Sekhar.
Later the vigilance department filed a complaint with the Tirumala one town police who registered a case under crime No. 78/2024 u/s 318(4), r/w 3(5) BNS 2023.
In the complaint, middleman Chandrasekhar was named A1 , MLC was A2 and her PRO Krishna Teja was A3, the police said. The investigation is in progress.