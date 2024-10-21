Tirumala police files a case against YSRCP MLC

Tirumala: Tirumala police registered a case against YSRCP MLC and deputy chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Mayana Zakia Khanam misusing discretionary quota for VIP break Darshan.



Following a complaint by TTD vigilance wing, the police registered a case against the MLC. A devotee from Bengaluru Sai Sekhar complained to the TTD vigilance officials that he purchased six VIP break darshan tickets on the recommendation of the MLC under discretionary quota, paying Rs 10,000 for each ticket against the actual cost of Rs 500 per each ticket.

A total amount of Rs 65,000 was paid by him after he was promised VIP darshan and Veda Asirvachanam at Tirumala temple.

After receiving a complaint from the devotee, the TTD vigilance officials enquired and also recorded the statement of Sai Sekhar.

Later the vigilance department filed a complaint with the Tirumala one town police who registered a case under crime No. 78/2024 u/s 318(4), r/w 3(5) BNS 2023.

In the complaint, middleman Chandrasekhar was named A1 , MLC was A2 and her PRO Krishna Teja was A3, the police said. The investigation is in progress.