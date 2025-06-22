Tirumala sees huge crowds amid weekend, to take 24 hours for darshans

Tirumala has experienced a surge in devotees seeking darshan of Srivari, especially following the summer vacation period. The influx has intensified over the weekends, with Sundays drawing particularly large crowds. With schools recently reopening, many families are eager to visit, resulting in heavy attendance at the sacred site.

As of today, June 22, Sunday, the scene at Tirumala is bustling, with queues of devotees extending all the way to the Shila Toranam. In the early hours of the day, all compartments within the Vaikuntam Queue Complex were fully occupied by those waiting to pay homage. TTD officials have reported that the wait time for darshan is currently over 24 hours, as the volume of visitors continues to increase.

On Saturday, the number of attendees reached a record high, underscoring the ongoing popularity of the pilgrimage during this time. TTD officials are closely monitoring the situation as they manage the large gathering of devotees.