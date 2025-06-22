Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Tirumala sees huge crowds amid weekend, to take 24 hours for darshans
Tirumala has experienced a surge in devotees seeking darshan of Srivari, especially following the summer vacation period.
Tirumala has experienced a surge in devotees seeking darshan of Srivari, especially following the summer vacation period. The influx has intensified over the weekends, with Sundays drawing particularly large crowds. With schools recently reopening, many families are eager to visit, resulting in heavy attendance at the sacred site.
As of today, June 22, Sunday, the scene at Tirumala is bustling, with queues of devotees extending all the way to the Shila Toranam. In the early hours of the day, all compartments within the Vaikuntam Queue Complex were fully occupied by those waiting to pay homage. TTD officials have reported that the wait time for darshan is currently over 24 hours, as the volume of visitors continues to increase.
On Saturday, the number of attendees reached a record high, underscoring the ongoing popularity of the pilgrimage during this time. TTD officials are closely monitoring the situation as they manage the large gathering of devotees.