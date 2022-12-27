Tirumala temple cleansed for Vaikuntha Ekadasi

Tirumala: In view of Vaikuntha Ekadasi on January 2, 2023 the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala was cleansed with a divine aromatic mixture, 'Parimalam' on Tuesday. The holy ritual Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam commenced at 6 am and lasted for about five hours after which the priests performed suddi ceremony, before resuming darshan in the shrine.

The entire temple premises, including sub-temples, puja articles and materials, roofs, walls etc., were cleaned thoroughly by temple staff and officials led by Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal. Tirumanjanam will be held four times, ahead of major occasions, including Ugadi (Telugu New Year Day), Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavam and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, the Vaikunta Dwaram, also known as Uttara Dwaram, will be thrown open for the devotees who will have Dwara darshanam for ten days from January 2 to 11. Along with TTD EO (full addl charge) AK Singhal, Trust Board Member Madhusudhan Yadav, Additional EO(FAC) Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, DyEO (Tirumala temple) Ramesh Babu and other were also present.