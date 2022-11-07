Tirumala temple to remain closed tomorrow amid lunar eclipse

Amid lunar eclipse on Tuesday, the Tirumala temple will be closed from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm on November 8 and the TTD has cancelled the break darshans on 8th and recommendation letters. Lunar eclipse will be from 2.39 pm to 6.27 pm on Tuesday due to which, TTD cancelled the Rs. 300 darshan tickets on 8th.

It is stated that at 7.30 pm the doors of the temple will be opened for cleansing followed by Sarvadarshans.

Meanwhile, the 13th installment of Balakanda Akhanda Parayanam was held on Sunday at Tirumala Nadanirajanam stage. The priests recited 137 slokas from 61 to 65 sargalas of Balakanda and 25 slokas of Yogavasishtam- Dhanvantari Mahamantra in the presence of Sri Hanuman Sitaramalakshmana Utsavamurti. The Vedic scholars recited Akanda while many devotees followed them and recited Shloka.

Telangana High Court Judge Justice N. Rajeswara Rao, Telangana MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, AP MLAs Anna Rambabu, Peddareddy, MLC Bharat, MP Brahmananda Reddy, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's wife Lakshmi Ravi visited Tirumala.