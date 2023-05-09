Tirumala temple video goes viral, kicks up a storm

Tirumala : The chinks in the TTD security set up were exposed again with a video showing the Ananda Nilayam, the golden dome of the sanctum sanctorum of the famed Tirumala temple surfacing in the social media.

Videos of Ananda Nilayam soon went viral and the satellite TVs not lagging behind telecast the videos sensationalising it much to the embarrassment of the temple management for the security breach in the high security Tirumala temple.

Sources said a pilgrim who went for darshan on Sunday night with a cell phone, which the security personnel failed to detect, filmed the temple in the pouring rain and posted it from the shrine itself to his friends who in turn shared it and also posted on social media making it viral but TTD reacted only on Monday.

Cell phones and electronic gadgets were strictly prohibited in the shrine.

The security personnel thoroughly frisk the devotees and also scan the devotees through the door frame metal detector and also hand-held metal detectors. TTD also through its public address system, SVBC and also other means repeatedly appeals to the devotees not to carry cell phone or any electronic gadgets which will be deposited in a counter before entering the queue line.

Against this backdrop, it was puzzling that how the pilgrim was able to take his cell phone into the shrine when such a tight security was in place in the temple and also in the queue complex leading to the shrine and film the temple unnoticed by security personnel who are everywhere in the shrine.

TTD vigilance sleuths were making frantic efforts to identify and trace out the pilgrim who filmed the temple breach the norms and he was yet to be identified or traced when report last came in on Monday.

Meanwhile, TTD chief security and vigilance officer (CVSO) D Narasimha Kishore in a release on Monday said legal action will be taken against the miscreant who captured the video of Ananda Nilayam and posted it on social media.

As per the TTD rules and regulations, the devotees are not supposed to carry any electronic gadgets while entering Tirumala temple for darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. “The devotees are well aware of the norms, do’s and don’ts, in Tirumala. They are not supposed to carry mobile phones and capture photos and videos,” he said.

The CVSO stated that on May 7, 2023, Tirumala witnessed heavy downpour coupled with thunder and lightning which resulted in the power interruption that lasted for about two hours. During that time, a devotee was suspected to have captured the video of Vimana Gopuram with a pen camera.

“In spite of knowing all the norms, the said devotee has flouted the norms by video graphing Ananda Nilayam Vimanam and made the post viral on social media which is deplorable to note. We will trace out the miscreant and take legal action against him,” he said adding that under the instructions of TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, a detailed inquiry will be carried out in the incident.